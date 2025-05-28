Minister hails ‘remarkable turnaround’ of renationalised train operator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train operator renationalised two years ago has performed a “remarkable turnaround”, the rail minister said.

Lord Hendy described TransPennine Express (TPE) as “the blueprint for Great British Railways (GBR)”.

The Labour Government began renationalising all remaining franchised train operators in Britain on Sunday, by bringing South Western Railway under public control.

The process is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

TPE, which runs trains across northern England and into Scotland, was renationalised under the Conservative government in May 2023 because of poor performance.

Its reliability was badly affected by drivers no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts.

Britain’s train services were privatised in the mid-1990s.

Services now under public control are owned by DFTO (Department for Transport Operator) until GBR is established.

DFTO said TPE has reduced cancellations by 75% and recorded a 42% growth in passenger journeys over the past two years.

It added that the operator generated £1.4 billion in “economic value” during the 2023/24 financial year.

TPE launched an improvement plan in October 2023 which prioritised stabilising operations.

Lord Hendy said: “TransPennine Express’s remarkable turnaround shows exactly why we’re bringing our railways back into public ownership as part of our plan for change.

“These impressive results demonstrate what happens when we put passengers and communities first rather than private profit.

“This is the blueprint for Great British Railways: a reliable, accessible and value for money railway that serves the public and drives economic growth not only across the North but the whole country.”

TPE managing director Chris Jackson said: “Public ownership gave us the space and stability to reset.

“Our focus has been on people, our passengers, our colleagues and the communities we serve.

“Two years on, we’re proud to be delivering a better, more reliable railway for the North.”