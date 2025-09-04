New car market declined by 2% in August

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Registrations of new cars fell by 2.0% last month, new figures show.

Some 82,908 new cars were registered in August, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The figure compares with 84,575 during the same month in 2024.

Battery electric vehicles held a 26.5% share of the new car market in August, which was the highest monthly level this year.

August is one of the quietest months of the year for new car sales as many people delay purchases until new number plates are introduced in September.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “August was the best month yet this year for EV market share and while it is often volatile due to low overall volumes, the overall trend is positive.

“September will be critical, with the new number plate factor typically driving around one in seven new car registrations for the year.

“There is now a vast choice of electric models across all segments and many consumers will also, for the first time in three years, benefit from a grant to help them switch to electric.

“With more models being added to the Government’s electric car grant each week, there is now every reason for drivers to make the switch, helping deliver both economic growth and decarbonisation.”

Ian Plummer, chief commercial officer at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “The Government’s £650 million electric car grant helped reignite consumer interest for EVs, with advert views for new EVs under £37,000 virtually doubling overnight.

“Consumers are keeping a close watch and as more eligible models receive the grant, we’re seeing them attract more attention on our platform.”

The grant gives a discount of £1,500 or £3,750 off the purchase price of specific EVs, based on their sustainability criteria.

Cars must be priced at no more than £37,000 to be eligible.