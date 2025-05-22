Midweek office work returns to pre-Covid levels, says major landlord

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers in central London are coming into the office midweek just as much as before the pandemic, according to one of the city’s biggest landlords.

British Land said on Thursday that midweek occupancy across its office estate has returned to pre-Covid levels as its chief executive said the return to work is “in full swing”.

Remote working policies were introduced by most companies during Covid-19 lockdowns, with office employees the most affected by them.

Recent official data showed that 28% of the UK workforce is in hybrid work, meaning spending some days at the office or at home.

Meanwhile, 44% of people travel to work every day, while 13% of people are fully remote, according to an October survey by the Office for National Statistics.

But the likes of Amazon, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have recently issued return-to-office mandates after half a decade of hybrid working sparked by pandemic-era lockdowns.

Bosses claim face-to-face contact is important for collaboration and say having employees in the office means they do more work.

British Land owns some of the newest and biggest blocks in the capital, including a new campus at Broadgate, near Liverpool Street station.

It said there is now an “acute lack” of high-end space left in the market, which has pushed up rents and “will translate into higher earnings growth” across its estate.

Chief executive Simon Carter said: “The continued occupational strength of our key markets and the resulting above inflation rental growth gives us confidence for the future and in our strategy, despite ongoing macro volatility.

“Return to the office is in full swing, with midweek occupancy back to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.