Taoiseach ‘hopeful’ of EU-US deal

The Taoiseach remains “hopeful” that the EU can reach a deal with the US on tariffs.

Micheal Martin said both sides continue to negotiate the “fine detail” of future arrangements.

It comes before a looming Wednesday deadline to make a new deal with the Trump administration, which piling pressure on trading partners by threatening dramatically increased tariffs from the existing 10% rate.

Speaking to the media after a phone call with the European Commission President, Mr Martin said Ursula von der Leyen outlined to him the “most up to date situation”.

Mr Martin said: “We remain hopeful that the US and the European Union can agree an outline agreement or framework principle agreement this week.

“There’s still a number of issues to negotiated, nothing has been rejected, definitively.

“But what it does illustrate, though, that even if a framework agreement is arrived at, there would be a lot of negotiations subsequently.”

“So therefore, whilst it would create some degree of clarity in terms of where we are in the short term, there would still be a number of issues outstanding in respect of that trade issue between the European Union and the United States and indeed between other countries.”

Mr Martin said he supported the Commission’s position that an agreement should be reached to provide certainty to consumers, businesses and industry.

Asked if he expected a 10% baseline tariff to remain in place, the Taoiseach said: “There are certain realities that probably will emerge from this that will have impact – and are having impact – on a number of sectors.

“But at least it gives us some sense of the landscape that we have to deal with.”