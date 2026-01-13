Taoiseach flags ‘outstanding issues’ on US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland is working to resolve “outstanding issues” for “quite a number of industries” following the EU-US trade agreement last year, the Taoiseach has said.

As part of what has become a traditional annual St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House, Micheal Martin would be expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Last year, the two leaders engaged with reporters for 50 minutes on a range of issues – including the tariff dispute.

In July and August 2025, the EU and the US reached an agreement on trade and further negotiation in the context of Mr Trump’s tariff regime on imports into the country.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said dialogue was ongoing on a range of issues.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting, he said: “Last year, the European Union and the United States reached an agreement in respect of tariffs and the trading issue – which did stabilise the situation as evidenced by our own economic and fiscal returns.”

The Trump administration initiated a range of “section 232” investigations which examine the impact of imports on national security.

These relate to several sectors that are of interest to Ireland including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and commercial aircraft, as well as medical devices, robotics, drones, wind turbines, critical minerals, and timber.

The EU has also continued to engage in negotiations for US tariff exemptions on steel and aluminium products, while Irish politicians have argued for a carve out applying to wines and spirits.

Mr Martin said: “It still is challenging for quite a number of industries, so our focus is on dialogue, continuing to work with United States government to resolve any outstanding issues.”

The Taoiseach also cautioned it is “early days” in relation to planning for the March trip.

John O’Loughin, a Tax Partner at PwC Ireland, said that it had been anticipated that section 232 investigation on pharmaceuticals would have concluded in 2025 but it has not.

He said companies are left to watch with bated breath to see if the US administration will introduce new tariffs and at what rate.

Speaking to the Press Association, he said “The other thing that’s probably ongoing in the background as well is that the European Union and the US did set out a framework agreement around how the tariffs would operate.

“One of those negotiated points was on the EU side, whereby they agreed that they wouldn’t introduce retaliatory tariffs – they agreed to that.

“They also then agreed that they would eliminate tariffs on a wide range of agriculture and industrial products. That list is very much drafted but hasn’t come into force yet, so we suspect that that’s being negotiated by both sides also.”

Mr O’Loughlin also said there has been increased commentary around tariffs in expectation of a US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of Mr Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) as well as the US president threatening a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran.

If that decision – which is potentially due on Wednesday – is in favour of the US taxpayer rather than the administration, it could see business able to apply for refunds on tariffs paid and examination of investments made in the country on the back of the policy.

Mr O’Loughlin said commentary suggested “this would ultimately be disastrous for the US” administration.

He said the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling could have impacts on the EU-US negotiations over steel and aluminium tariffs.

“Certainly if the Supreme Court ruling tomorrow is in favour of the taxpayer, I think a lot of those other legal mechanisms – section 232 and the aluminium and steel tariffs – they stay in place for a little bit longer, because President Trump and the US administration need to maintain some element of leverage over their policy and what they’re trying to achieve.”

Mr O’Loughlin said that companies struggled to “keep on top of the noise” during the first few months of regular tariff announcements before things got calmer after last summer.

However, he said: “We’re now coming to a new phase again where I think over the next couple of months it gets a little bit more turbulent as we see the outcome of the IEEPA tariff (decision), and we see the resolution to some of those section 232 investigations.”