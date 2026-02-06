Leadership shake-up at Mexican chain Tortilla to drive growth strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexican chain Tortilla has launched a major shake-up of its leadership team, which will see its founder return to lead the brand.

Shares in the burritos and tacos specialist nudged higher following the announcement, sitting at their highest level for more than a year.

Brandon Stephens, who founded the business in 2007 and had been chief executive until 2014, will return to the hospitality brand as group chief executive with immediate effect.

He will take over the role from Andy Naylor, who had been chief executive of Tortilla after eight years with the business.

Mr Stephens, who has been a non-executive director on the Tortilla board, said he will be focused on the group’s long-term strategy, brand innovation, food development and other areas.

Tortilla also confirmed that former Leon managing director Mac Plumpton will also join the group’s leadership team as UK chief executive.

Meanwhile, Marta Pogroszewska, former managing director of Gail’s parent firm Bread Holdings, will join Tortilla’s board as a non-executive director.

Bosses said the leadership overhaul will help the group push forward with its growth strategy as it gears for its “next phase of development”.

The company said it is aiming to become “the leading pan-European fast-casual Mexican brand” as part of its growth strategy.

Last week, the business, which runs 81 UK sites, said it has made a “positive start” to 2026.

It also said it is reviewing potential price rises after being hit by cost increases linked to recent Government budgets.