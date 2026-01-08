M&S cheers record number of Christmas shoppers as food sales swell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has cheered a record number of shoppers over Christmas as festive food sales leapt higher, but its fashion and homeware division was squeezed by the ongoing impact of last year’s cyber attack.

The retailer revealed that both the value and volume of food sales increased in the lead-up to Christmas – meaning shoppers spending more and putting items in their baskets.

Food sales grew by 5.6% over the 13 weeks to December 27, compared like for like with the same period a year before.

This was the same annual increase that the supermarket recorded for 2024.

Christmas food ranges helped lift spending over the period, resulting in fewer markdowns and less waste than the previous year.

It also highlighted the strength to its core grocery products and upgrades to ranges such as Italian ready meals, in-store bakery and the deli.

Value-for-money ranges soared by a fifth as availability of the lines increased.

But the group’s fashion, home and beauty division failed to keep pace with its food business, with sales dipping by 2.9% year on year.

M&S said online sales growth was offset by less spending in stores, which it partly attributed to “reduced high street footfall”, meaning less visitors to British high streets.

It also blamed the prolonged impact on its stock data and management systems following a major cyber attack last year.

M&S revealed in November that the incident was set to impact its annual profits by around £136 million, including about £34 million in the final six months of its financial year.

The retailer was forced to stop all online sales for around six weeks and it suffered empty shelves due to disruption to its logistics systems after hackers targeted the business around the Easter weekend.

Looking ahead, M&S said it plans to “reshape” the business for growth against an “uncertain consumer environment”, including by transforming its stores and reducing costs.

Chief executive Stuart Machin said: “A record number of customers shopped M&S this Christmas. From the festive food shop, to picking up party outfits and gifts, millions more trusted M&S to deliver the family Christmas.

“Fashion, home & beauty is getting back on track as we work through the tail end of recovery.

“Sales overall were slightly down but online performance continued to improve as digital sales recovered.

“We planned a bigger sale this year, with strong sell-through already making way for our new season lines.

“We enter this new calendar year full of ambition and laser-focused on our plan to reshape M&S for further growth.”