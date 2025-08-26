Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has unveiled a new dedicated resale platform on eBay, marking a significant step in its efforts to encourage customers to recycle their clothing.

From Tuesday, shoppers can trade in their pre-loved clothing, footwear, and accessories through M&S’s first online take-back scheme.

Simultaneously, a curated selection of pre-owned items is now available for purchase on the official M&S x eBay store.

To participate, customers complete a brief form on the M&S website or scan a QR code in-store, before sending their items via a free local courier service to Reskinned, a specialist in repair and resale.

Reskinned will professionally clean and repair the best M&S items suitable for re-wear, listing them on the M&S eBay store.

Items not fit for resale will be responsibly repurposed or recycled. As an incentive, customers receive a £5 voucher, redeemable against a £35 or more spend on fashion, home, and beauty products online at M&S.com, for each return containing at least one M&S-labelled item.

The voucher is valid for four weeks from issue. M&S said 15 per cent of the profits will go to its long-standing partner Oxfam.

open image in gallery The best M&S items that can be worn again will be professionally cleaned, repaired by Reskinned and listed on the M&S eBay store ( PA )

The retailer said the partnership was designed to make it easy for customers to trade in M&S items they no longer wear, and offered a “one-stop destination” to shop for their favourite styles.

Monique Leeuwenburgh, director of sourcing and technology in fashion, home and beauty at M&S, said: “At M&S, we are committed to supporting customers to do the right thing and playing our part in reducing textile waste.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the pre-loved experts at eBay and Reskinned to launch a dedicated resale platform.

“This not only offers more ways for customers to give items another life, but also an opportunity for customers to purchase items they might have missed from previous seasons – which are pre-loved.”

Kirsty Keoghan, general manager of European fashion at eBay, said: “M&S is a beloved British institution, known for its enduring quality and style, and a staple in wardrobes across the UK.

“Welcoming M&S to the eBay marketplace represents an exciting milestone in our mission to make circular fashion more accessible, appealing, and scalable.”

Circular economy minister Mary Creagh said: “Our plan for change is focused on cleaning up Britain, ending our throwaway culture and ensuring that the 700,000 odd tonnes of clothes we throw away each year are worn more.

“Only government and businesses working together can stop fashion costing the earth, which is why I welcome this new initiative from M&S – a great way for consumers to be rewarded for providing a new home for old favourites.”