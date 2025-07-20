Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Calls for original high-speed rail line to be resurrected

Manufacturers say the move would free up capacity for rail freight on existing lines.

Alan Jones
Sunday 20 July 2025 19:01 EDT
Manufacturers want to see the original plan for a high-speed rail line reaching Leeds and Manchester to be resurrected and connections across the north to be improved (Alamy/PA)
Manufacturers want to see the original plan for a high-speed rail line reaching Leeds and Manchester to be resurrected and connections across the north to be improved (Alamy/PA)

Manufacturers are pressing for the original plan for a high-speed rail line reaching Leeds and Manchester to be resurrected as part of a major strategic investment in the rail network.

Make UK and Barclays Corporate Bank said its research showed that companies believe the move would significantly increase passenger numbers and free up capacity for rail freight on existing lines.

The survey of 200 manufacturing companies showed that nine in 10 believe the original high-speed rail line should still go ahead, while a similar number said there should be greater investment in faster connections between Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Hull and Newcastle.

Verity Davidge, director of policy at Make UK, said: “It’s clear that the current levels of rail capacity aren’t suitable for the levels of freight traffic the Government is predicting in the future.

“As a result, if industry is to make greater use of rail then we need the extra capacity which a high-speed link for passenger traffic would free up.

“This would provide a valuable opportunity to invest in multi-mode hubs which would improve connectivity between our major ports and better integrate road and rail routes through the spine of the country.”

Lee Collinson, head of manufacturing, transport and logistics at Barclays UK Corporate Bank, said: “Upgrading and integrating our road, rail and port systems is crucial for boosting productivity, decarbonising transport and supporting long-term competitiveness.”

