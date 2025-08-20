How much more will my train ticket cost?

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 20 August 2025 03:23 EDT
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises in England (Ben Birchall/PA)
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises in England.

Figures are based on an increase of 5.8%.

The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.

It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.

– Annual season tickets:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 5.8% RISE – INCREASE

Woking to London – £4,260 – £4,507 – £247

Gloucester to Birmingham – £5,384 – £5,696 – £312

Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,508 – £2,653 – £145

York to Leeds – £3,028 – £3,204 – £176

Bournemouth to Southampton – £3,676 – £3,889 – £213

– Flexi tickets for travel two days per week over a year:

ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 5.8% RISE – INCREASE

Welwyn Garden City to London – £2,029.20 – £2,146.90 – £117.70

Liverpool to Manchester – £2,074.80 – £2,195.10 – £120.30

Cambridge to London – £4,620 – £4,888 – £268

Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,947.60 – £5,234.60 – £287

Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £1,056 – £1,117.20 – £61.20

