Everyman sales lift on back of strong admissions and higher ticket prices

Cinema chain Everyman has revealed a surge in sales over the first half of 2025 after it benefited from higher ticket prices and stronger admissions.

Bosses said that increases to ticket and food prices have been a “direct consequence” of recent labour cost increases following last year’s autumn budget.

The UK’s fourth largest cinema chain said it is still on track to meet financial targets this year despite “the hottest UK summer on record and a continuing challenging economic environment”.

London-listed Everyman Media told investors on Wednesday that revenues jumped by 21% to £56.5 million for the 26 weeks to July 3, compared with the same period a year earlier.

This was partly driven by a 15% increase in admission numbers to 2.2 million over the period.

Admissions grew firmly after the company benefited from a “more consistent film slate” after releases over the same period last year were impacted by the US writers and actors’ union strikes.

It saw particular boosts from titles including Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, A Complete Unknown and Sinners.

Everyman said it is confident for the film slate for the rest of the year, pointing to major releases including Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Wicked: For Good, and Avatar: Fire And Ash.

The company said higher revenues were also driven by increases to ticket and food and drink prices.

The average ticket price increased by 6% to £12.46 for the half-year, which the company said was driven by new openings in higher-priced locations, price increases to offset higher costs and an increase in the number of blockbuster releases, which have higher prices.

Meanwhile, average food and beverage spend per customer rose by 5.9% to £11.09 on the back of menu investment, new venues and price changes to “mitigate cost increases, including rises in the national living wage and national insurance”.

Alex Scrimgeour, chief executive of the business, told the PA news agency: “Like all other businesses in the hospitality sector we have had to put some price measures through.

“We have tried to keep those in line with inflation as much as possible where we can, while keeping in mind the consumer environment and not pushing too hard on price.

“It is a direct consequence of the increases in costs placed on the sector, which has been disproportionately impacted by higher labour costs.”