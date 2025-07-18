UK bank profits in focus as lenders await critical motor finance court ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investors will be hoping UK banks will report solid earnings as lenders await the outcome of a critical court judgment that could unleash a major car finance compensation scheme.

Lloyds Banking Group will kick off the sector’s half-year earnings with its results on Thursday, followed by NatWest Group on Friday.

It comes at a significant juncture for motor finance lenders, with the Supreme Court set to deliver a final judgment on alleged mis-selling by the end of the month.

If the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority concludes that customers have lost out from widespread failings by firms, it could set up an industry-wide redress scheme.

Lloyds has said it is setting aside £1.2 billion to cover potential costs and compensation in relation to the issue, with the banking giant exposed to the market through its Black Horse business.

Santander said it had put aside £295 million as a provision to cover potential payouts as well as legal costs.

Gary Greenwood, an equity analyst for Shore Capital, said he was anticipating a “common sense outcome” from the Supreme Court ruling.

If firms are found to have mis-sold car loans, the ruling may allow for a proportionate redress scheme that “punishes the worst offenders” but allows others to “get off with a lighter touch, or maybe don’t have a charge or redress at all,” Mr Greenwood said.

He added: “It’ll be painful for Lloyds, but they generate about £4 billion of surplus capital every year, so it’s something that they could handle.

“It’s the difference between something that’s annoying and a bit more annoying, rather than something that will create a systemic issue or raise severe problems for Lloyds.”

Lloyds is expected to report a pre-tax profit of £3.2 billion for the first six months of the year – which would be lower than the £3.3 billion made over the same period last year.

While NatWest, which is not exposed to the motor finance market, is expected to report a pre-tax operating profit of £3.5 billion, which would be up on the £3 billion reported this time last year.

Investors are expecting a slowdown in mortgage lending over recent months, after a rush in activity ahead of a deadline for stamp duty relief at the start of April.

And banks are set to give an update on customer savings activity amid uncertainty in the wider economic climate.

Mr Greenwood said consumers are likely to have been keeping cash in accounts they can easily access rather than moving it into those with higher returns, which would mean deposits were stable over the latest period.

He added that the UK “enjoyed a strong cash ISA season, with customers looking to put money aside ahead of the Chancellor potentially introducing greater restrictions on the use of cash ISAs, which has not yet happened and now seems less likely”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used her annual Mansion House speech this week to say retail investing had been painted in a “negative light” and that she wanted to encourage more savers to take the leap.