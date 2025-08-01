UK factory slowdown eases further despite weak conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The recovery in UK factory production gathered more pace last month as the sector posted its strongest performance for six months, according to new figures.

Manufacturing firms saw the recent downturn in activity ease back further, but cautioned over weak market conditions in the UK and overseas.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 48.0 in July, compared with 47.7 in June.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing, while any score below means it is contracting.

It was marginally worse than expected, with economists having predicted a reading of 48.2.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK manufacturing sector is starting to send some tentatively encouraging signals, with the downturn moderating in July as factory output came close to stabilising and future output expectations hit the highest since February.

“However, it’s clear that there’s no assured path back to strong growth.

“Clients in the home market often remain unwilling to spend due to cost factors such as higher minimum wages and employer NICs, while export markets are being buffeted by geopolitical stresses and trade and tariff uncertainties.”

The manufacturing sector saw activity contract for the ninth consecutive month despite the slowdown in decline.

Surveyed businesses said market conditions remained “subdued” in July as new business fell at a faster pace than during June.

UK manufacturers highlighted that willingness to spend was weak domestically and overseas due to concerns over economic uncertainty and higher labour costs.

New export orders declined again as firms highlighted the continued impact of US tariffs.

Weak demand and rising staff costs contributed to another fall in employment during the month, marking the ninth consecutive month of falling employment.

Dave Atkinson, UK head of manufacturing at Lloyds, said: “UK manufacturers continue to face into fast-changing global trade conditions and continued cost pressures.

“Despite this, businesses remain more optimistic about the drive for sustainable growth and plans to accelerate infrastructure projects through the Industrial Strategy.

“They remain focused on building momentum and making sure they’re ready to capitalise on emerging opportunities as conditions evolve.”