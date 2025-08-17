Patriotic punters cost Ladbrokes owner with winning bets on Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the UK’s biggest bookies has said it lost out on winnings paid in the women’s Euros final as patriotic fans got behind the Lionesses, while the men’s Club World Cup drew in “surprising” global support.

Entain, which owns betting shops Ladbrokes and Coral, said the tournaments were among the most bet-on sporting events of the year so far.

England’s Lionesses were victorious in the Women’s Euro 2025, having beaten Spain on penalties in last month’s final.

So-called “patriotic punters” typically get behind their own team or country by betting on them winning.

If results go in the favour of gamblers, this can result in losses for bookies who have to pay out the winnings.

Rob Wood, the group’s finance boss and deputy chief executive, told the PA news agency: “We did lose a little bit of money on that match.

“But because it was a draw at 90 minutes, that wasn’t a bad outcome.”

The latest tournament was the group’s most bet-on women’s Euros ever, beating 2022, driven by a surge of activity in Spain and Brazil.

Mr Wood said the women’s Euros “didn’t overlap the Club World Cup, so it helps to fill the void” left between men’s international football matches.

The finance chief also said the Club World Cup tournament, where 32 teams competed in the US, was a popular addition to the calendar for its customers.

The final, which saw Chelsea defeat Paris Saint-Germain, was the most popular football match by the number of bets taken for Entain.

“What was fascinating is that in some parts of the world it was huge for us, really popular, and in other parts there wasn’t a lot of interest,” Mr Wood told PA.

For example, the level of support in Brazil was “really surprising” with double the number of bets for the tournament than for South America’s Copa America.

“We really leaned into the tournament and it paid off,” he said.