Cranswick says review ‘well advanced’ after pig farm abuse claims

Meat giant Cranswick has said an independent review into its animal welfare policies and procedures is “well advanced” following abuse claims at a pig farm run by the business earlier this year.

The boss of the company added that it has strengthened its animal welfare practices and checks further in recent months as a result.

Cranswick suspended using Northmoor Farm in Lincolnshire in May after covert footage emerged appearing to show workers at the site abusing piglets.

Workers were filmed appearing to hold piglets by their hind legs and slamming them to the ground, using a banned method of killing the animals known as “piglet thumping”.

Major supermarkets Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suspended Northmoor Farm as a supplier, and Cranswick shortly afterwards launched the independent review into its animal welfare policies and livestock operations.

Adam Couch, chief executive of the firm, said: “In line with the commitments we made on May 20, we have further strengthened our animal welfare compliance practices and checks.

“The independent expert veterinarian led review of these policies and procedures is well advanced, and we look forward to receiving its recommendations.

“We will provide a further update on this review in due course.”

The update on Monday came as the East Yorkshire-based company also revealed that revenues grew by 9.7% over the 13 weeks to June 28, after a boost from the acquisition of sausage maker Blakemans and export growth.

Like-for-like revenues grew by 7.9% as it was also boosted new business wins and a strong performance from its “premium added-value ranges”.

Export revenues were “strong” on the back of higher volumes and pricing after the China export licence for its Norfolk fresh pork site was reinstated late last year.

Poultry revenues also grew strongly, while its pet products revenues grew after rolling out more products for Pets at Home.

Cranswick said it is currently on track to meet it financial expectations for the current financial year.

Mr Couch added: “We have made a strong start to the year, delivering volume-led revenue growth across all product categories.

“Our continued positive progress reflects the substantial ongoing investment in our asset base and the quality and capability of our colleagues across the business.”