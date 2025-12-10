Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trouble for high street fast food favourite with restaurants and jobs set to be axed

Leon is set to shut a number of restaurants and cut jobs after calling in administrators

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 10 December 2025 11:01 EST
Comments
High street fast food favourite Leon has called in the administrators
High street fast food favourite Leon has called in the administrators (PA Media)

Fast food chain Leon has confirmed it will shut a number of its restaurants and cut jobs after appointing administrators to lead a major restructuring.

The company's boss criticised the hospitality industry’s "unsustainable" tax burden, which he cited as a contributing factor.

It is understood that the exact number of closures or affected workers has not yet been decided.

The group has hired advisers from Quantuma after applying for an administration order.

Leon co-founder John Vincent bought the business back from Asda in October this year, four years after it was sold
Leon co-founder John Vincent bought the business back from Asda in October this year, four years after it was sold (Getty Images)

It said it will then form proposals for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring plan in order to overhaul its operations to help secure the brand’s long-term future.

Co-founder John Vincent bought the business back from Asda in October, four years after it was taken over by the billionaire Issa brothers.

Leon was founded in 2004 by Mr Vincent, Henry Dimbleby and Allegra McEvedy.

The chain runs 44 company-owned restaurants and has 22 franchised restaurants.

