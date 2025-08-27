Lego’s most popular sets as sales hit record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lego, the Danish toy giant, has achieved another sales record, attributing its robust growth to an unprecedented number of new product launches and substantial global investment.

For the first half of 2025, the company reported a 12 per cent surge in revenues, reaching a record 34.6 billion Danish kroner (£4 billion). Consumer sales climbed by 13 per cent.

Operating profits also saw a healthy increase of 10 per cent to 9 billion kroner (£1.04 billion), consistent with the growth trajectory observed across 2024.

A record 314 new sets were introduced, with bestsellers including Lego City, Technic, and Botanicals, which saw increased demand for flower and succulent-themed builds. Star Wars sets also remained popular.

Further bolstering its expansion, Lego invested an additional 4.2 billion kroner (£485 million) in new factories and sites over the first six months of the year.

Niels Christiansen, chief executive of Lego, said: “We are very pleased to have maintained our strong performance in the first half of 2025, winning share in the global toy market.

open image in gallery Lego said it launched 314 new sets in the first half – a record for the firm – with bestsellers including ranges such as Botanicals ( PA Wire )

“This growth is driven by our large and innovative range of products that continues to be relevant across ages and interests.

“With the solid financial foundation we have built over several years, we continue to invest in capacity expansions and strategic initiatives that fuel our growth.”

In April, Lego opened a new state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam – its sixth globally – to support long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region, which it also hailed as its most “environmentally sustainable facility to date”.

The company is also investing more than 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) in building a factory and regional distribution centre in Virginia, US, which are set to open in 2027, while it has opened a new Americas head office in Boston.

open image in gallery Lego’s Star Wars sets continue to be popular among customers and collectors ( Amazon )

Lego’s store footprint expanded further, with another 24 sites opened in the first six months of 2025, taking its global total to 1,079 across 54 markets.