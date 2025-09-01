XP Factory boosted by new venues despite cost pressures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leisure firm XP Factory has revealed a jump in sales over the past year, driven by new openings.

However, bosses at the escape room and axe-throwing venue owner said it came despite pressure from rising costs linked to the Labour government’s previous autumn budget.

Richard Harpham, chief executive of the business, said: “Whilst the business is having to cope with increased costs from government policy, and a challenging first quarter has posed operational challenges, we have made significant progress towards our strategic goals and remain resolute in pursuit of success.”

It reported that like-for-like sales were down across its Escape Hunt and Boom Battle Bar brands over the three months to June because of “challenging” trading.

XP Factory said sales were affected by warm and sunny spring weather reducing demand for indoor activities over the period.

It added that a “deterioration in business confidence related to rising minimum wage and national insurance costs” knocked corporate bookings.

However, it said that recent trading has improved, with a return to growth over the six weeks to August 10.

XP Factory said it has also “mitigated” its own increases in labour costs in recent months through sharper cost management.

It came as the business reported that group revenues jumped by 19% to £57.8 million for the year to March, compared with a year earlier.

The group was boosted by the opening of four new sites as it continues to expand across the UK.

Revenues rose 7% across its Escape Hunt business as it launched new venues in Worcester, Glasgow and Cambridge.

The group said it is targeting the opening of between eight and 10 new Escape Hunt venues until 2028, to reach between 50 and 60 sites by the end of the period.

XP Factory said it now sees the potential for at least 100 Escape Hunt sites across the UK, having previously indicated this would be around 50.

The group also reported that Boom Battle Bar saw revenues grow 29% to £42.2 million after benefiting from franchise acquisitions.