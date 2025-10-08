Bollywood studio to return production to the UK, Starmer announces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Bollywood films will be made in the UK from next year, the Prime Minister has revealed during his trade mission to India.

Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement as he visited Yash Raj Films (YRF), a film studio in Mumbai, alongside a delegation from the British film industry.

The studio, India’s leading film production and distribution company, will bring three major productions to locations across the United Kingdom from early 2026.

The announcement marks the end of an eight-year hiatus to the studio making films in the UK, with Downing Street claiming the decision to return was influenced by the UK-India trade deal.

No 10 claimed the new productions could help to create 3,000 jobs in the UK and generate millions for the British economy.

Sir Keir said: “Bollywood is back in Britain and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global film-making.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country.”

Joining the Prime Minister on the visit to Yash Raj were representatives of leading British film industry bodies, including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios.

Yash Raj Films’ chief executive officer Akshaye Widhani and leading Bollywood star Rani Mukerji accompanied Sir Keir as he toured the studio facilities.

The Prime Minister also sat behind an audio mixing desk where he listened to a song from the soundtrack of the 1995 romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The Yash Raj production, a Hindi language favourite feature, is also known by its initials DDLJ, or under the English language name The Brave-Hearted Will Take The Bride.

It is said to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, as it has been shown continuously at a Mumbai cinema since its release.

Sir Keir was then given a surprise introduction to the film’s composer Lalit Pandit while Mr Widhani told the Prime Minister his music has the power to make India film fans “go ballistic”.

Mr Widhani said the UK “holds a very special place in our hearts” as the announcement his studio will return to the UK was made.

He added: “It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ – a film that is synonymous to UK-India’s relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too.

“So, we are thrilled to join hands with the UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us.

“The UK’s infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched, and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively.”