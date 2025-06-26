Trio of trade deals ‘restored identity’ of UK, PM says as trade plan unveiled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the trio of recent UK trade deals has “restored our identity” in a “volatile world”, as the Government laid out its new plan to better protect firms from rising threats to global trade.

Since Donald Trump’s tariff announcements in April, the UK has reached new agreements with the US, India and the EU.

Sir Keir said the deals showed “that even in this volatile world, Britain is proudly, unashamedly, defiantly even, open for business, and today’s trade strategy builds on that”.

The Government’s Trade Strategy aims to boost opportunities for UK businesses, particularly in the service sector, to export internationally, and vows to protect domestic firms from global threats to free trade.

It comes at a time of heightened uncertainty following Donald Trump’s tariff announcements in April, which have hiked charges on most US imports in a bid to boost home-grown production and support US businesses.

In the paper, ministers pledge to “confront the threat that protectionism poses to the UK by significantly upgrading our trade defence toolkit”.

This includes clamping down on unfair trading practices, such as the “dumping” of goods at low costs in foreign markets, which is believed to disadvantage domestic businesses.

In the wake of the tariff announcements, some British retailers raised concerns that Chinese products were being rerouted from the US and deposited on UK and European online marketplaces like Shein and Amazon.

Meanwhile, the strategy outlines measures to make it easier for UK firms to export, including reducing barriers to trading overseas and improving access to finance.

Sir Keir suggested he would pursue a series of small deals rather than solely focusing on major trade agreements with countries.

“But perhaps most importantly, in this uncertain and challenging world, we will also give ourselves new powers on trade defence,” he said.

“To make sure that if your businesses are threatened by practices like dumping, that we have the right powers to defend you.”