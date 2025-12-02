Just Eat founding boss Jitse Groen stepping down months after takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just Eat Takeaway founding boss Jitse Groen is stepping down after 25 years at the helm, just months after the firm’s 4.1 billion euro (£3.6 billion) takeover by Prosus.

The Dutch group said Mr Groen will be succeeded by Roberto Gandolfo – chairman of the Just Eat supervisory board and head of Prosus Europe – on January 1, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Groen founded Just Eat in 2000, growing it from a student-led idea into a takeaway food delivery giant which now has operations in 16 countries.

Mr Groen said: “After a quarter-century as founder and chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, I am leaving the company today.

“I am immensely proud of what our team has built, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of this remarkable journey.”

His departure follows the completion of Just Eat’s takeover in October by Prosus, a technology firm which is majority-owned by South Africa’s Naspers.

Naspers agreed to reduce its shareholding in Just Eat’s rival Delivery Hero as part of efforts to appease competition concerns over the deal.

Prosus is now the fourth largest food delivery group in the world following the takeover.

Fabricio Bloisi, chief executive of Prosus, said: “Very few founders can claim to have built a company that reaches this level of scale, impact and relevance.

“Jitse’s contribution will remain a defining part of Just Eat Takeaway’s history and future, and we wish him the very best in his next chapter.

“As Just Eat Takeaway enters this next phase under Prosus ownership, our focus is on execution and delivery for our customers and partners.

“We will move fast to transform Just Eat Takeaway through a focus on product, customer and innovation, creating a true European tech champion that will reshape the future of food delivery.”

Just Eat’s incoming new chief executive Mr Gandolfo said: “I’m excited to join at this pivotal moment and to work closely with Just Eat Takeaway’s leaders to unlock the company’s next chapter of growth.”

Amsterdam-headquartered Just Eat Takeaway began life as Takeaway.com, launched by Mr Groen in a small attic in the Netherlands.

It merged with Lieferando in 2014 followed by Just Eat in 2020 to create the global delivery giant with 60 million consumers and 362,000 partners.

The firm took 653 million orders globally last year.