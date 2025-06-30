Fast food delivery firms to ramp up security checks to curb illegal working

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food delivery firms will ramp up facial verification and fraud checks in the next 90 days to crack down on illegal working after talks with ministers.

Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat met with Home Office bosses on Monday after concerns and reports of abuse in the sector.

According to an investigation by The Sun newspaper, asylum seekers who crossed the English Channel were working as fast-food delivery riders within hours of arriving in the UK.

The newspaper said Deliveroo and Just Eat delivery accounts were being offered to migrants to rent “within 10 minutes of asking” through social media groups.

On June 24, shadow home secretary Chris Philp also posted on X that he made an unannounced visit to an asylum hotel last Friday and found “clear evidence” of illegal working for Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Asylum seekers in the UK are not normally allowed to work while their claim is being processed.

Following the meeting with the Home Office, the companies agreed to strengthen checks and said they were committed to crack down on illegal working.

It follows the introduction of voluntary right to work checks on all account holders and registered substitutes on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat last year, which led to action being taken on thousands of accounts.

They have now committed to increase facial verification checks and fraud detection technology to make sure only registered users can work on their platforms.

Border security minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “This Government will not turn a blind eye to illegal working.

“It undercuts honest business, hits people’s wages and plays into the hands of the people smuggling gangs.

“I welcome Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats’ pledge to increase facial verification checks following today’s roundtable. We will keep a close eye on their progress and continue discussions.”

Employment rights minister Justin Madders added: “Illegal working opens the door to mistreatment and exploitation, undercutting legal workers in the process by driving down wages and working conditions. ”

A Deliveroo spokesperson said the firm takes a “zero tolerance approach” to abuse on the platform and that despite measures put in place over the last year, “criminals continue to seek new ways to abuse the system”.

An Uber Eats spokesperson added they will continue to invest in tools to detect illegal work and remove fraudulent accounts, while Just Eat said it was committed to strengthen safeguards “in response to these complex and evolving challenges”.