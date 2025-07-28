Swinney to press Trump on Scotch whisky tariffs exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has vowed to press President Donald Trump to exempt Scotch whisky from US trade tariffs.

John Swinney said the “uniqueness” of whisky made in Scotland justified the exemption from the 10% tariff applied on UK exports into the US.

The First Minister, who is due to hold talks with Mr Trump during his ongoing visit to Scotland, said the tariffs were currently costing the local whisky industry £4 million a week.

“Tariffs are very important for the Scottish economy and obviously scotch whisky is a unique product,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“It can only be produced in Scotland. It’s not a product that can be produced in any other part of the world. So there’s a uniqueness about that, which I think means there is a case for it to be taken out of the tariffs arrangement that is now in place.

“Obviously the trade deal with the United States provides a degree of stability for economic connections with the United States, but the application of tariffs is increasing the costs for the Scotch whisky industry.

“So one of my objectives will be to make the case to President Trump that Scotch whisky should be exempted from those tariffs.

“It’s a product that is uniquely produced in Scotland, and it’s a product that is much welcomed and supported within the United States. And I think there’s a really good case for exempting Scotch whisky, and this is an opportunity that I have to put that case to President Trump on behalf of the Scotch whisky industry, which is a significant part of the Scottish economy.

“And the tariffs just now are costing the industry about £4 million each week, so it’s a very significant burden on the industry. It would help growth and development within the Scottish economy if we could secure that deal. And, obviously, I’ll be using every opportunity I have to try to put that across to President Trump.”

Mr Trump’s five-day visit to Scotland is largely a private one that has seen the president play golf at his course at Turnberry in Ayrshire ahead of opening a new course at his property in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Mr Swinney said the final cost of the policing the visit has yet to be worked out.

“Obviously, we’re working very closely with Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority about the arrangements for this visit,” he said.

“The security arrangements have gone well since President Trump arrived on Friday, and that’s as it should be, because we’ve got an obligation to make sure that when we have major international visitors, when they come to Scotland, that they are protected and able to go about their activities.

Pressed to reveal the bill, Mr Swinney added: “All of that will be worked out and we’ll address that with Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority, and we’re talking to the United Kingdom government about these questions, but it’s important that we have a secure policing operation.

“It’s also important that members of the public who wish to express their point of view, who want to protest about the visit or about other issues, are able to go about their exercise of their democratic right to protest. That’s exactly what they’ve been able to do since Friday, and that’s the way it should be.”