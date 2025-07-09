Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Lewis has been named as the nation’s favourite retail store, beating a string of other major businesses to take the top spot for customer satisfaction.

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) received almost 60,000 responses from customers, ranging through retail, banking, services, utilities, telecommunications and more, with a score then assigned to each brand.

John Lewis edged out Marks & Spencer to take the top spot among retail outlets, with Holland & Barrett, Ocado and Amazon also among the best ranked.

Waitrose was the only food retail firm to see their score fall by more than one point compared to last year, though they remain above the sector average. Having ranked fourth overall a year ago, the shop sits 26th this time around. The report also noted their sales grew in the quarter-year to May by below the market average.

In banking, the most notable highlight was seeing smaller, digital or challenger brands beat off competition from most of the main established high street names.

First direct, which is owned by HSBC and has around 1.5m customers, was the top-rated brand overall - having been 14th a year ago - and finished just above Starling Bank in the banks and building societies category.

Nationwide Building Society was the only legacy name to feature in the top 30 brands, with Monzo and The Co-Operative Bank also ranking ahead of the likes of Santander and Barclays.

Paypal and Klarna also both featured in the index for the first time and were ranked among the top ten organisations overall, but as financial tools and payments firms are categorised in the services sector rather than among the banks.

The report further broke down customer satisfaction reports into categories including experience, complaints handling, customer ethos, emotional connection and ethics. Across these subjective scores, UKCSI said M&S food was “among the highest-rated on all five dimensions”, with First Direct, John Lewis, Starling and Nationwide noted as highly ranked across four of the five.

For those ranking outside the top 50 firms overall, the report also highlighted a number of most-improved businesses from their 2024 to 2025 scores.

Car manufacturer Seat saw the highest individual increase, with the likes of transport firms Thameslink and TransPennine Express both seeing improvements yet still trailing their sector average.

Among top-50 ranked companies, the only ones to see their customer satisfaction levels drop aside from Waitrose were holiday firm Jet2holidays.com, service retailer Timpson and high street bakery firm Greggs.