JD Sports reveals weaker profits as tariffs set to lift US prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Sports has reported a drop in profits for the past year as it warned that US customers could be facing higher prices over changes to tariff rules.

The company said there is market “volatility” in the face of the tariff regime launched by US President Donald Trump last month.

It said the plans, which include a blanket 10% tariff on all US imports, could mean the “cost of goods and services for US customers may rise to some degree”, with this potential weighing on demand.

It came as the retailer said overall sales are being affected by “slower” conditions in many markets.

JD Sports reported that organic sales grew by 3.1% in the quarter to May 1 as new openings offset a 2% decline in like-for-like sales.

In North America, organic sales were 1.4% higher but the company saw like-for-like sales fall 5.5% due to pressure on consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, organic sales grew by 6.5% in Europe as the retailer said good weather conditions helped to drive sales in the UK.

The group also reported that adjusted pre-tax profits dropped by 4% to £923 million for the year to February, largely due to investment in infrastructure and security.

Chief executive Regis Schultz said: “Overall trading in the first quarter of the new financial year has been in line with our expectations in a volatile market.

“Despite this volatility, and uncertainty surrounding the impact of US tariff changes, we look forward into the medium term with confidence that we can continue to outperform the market, improve our profit margin and create significant value for our shareholders.”

Shares were around 8% lower in early trading on Wednesday.