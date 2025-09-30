The one factor that Irn-Bru maker credits for its rising sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irn-Bru manufacturer AG Barr has announced a boost in sales and profits, attributing the positive performance to price adjustments implemented earlier in the year.

The Scottish beverage firm highlighted particularly robust sales across its energy and sports drink portfolios over the last six months.

Chief executive Euan Sutherland commented that the business had made "good progress" in positioning itself for sustained future growth.

Shareholders were informed on Tuesday that revenues climbed by 3.1 per cent, reaching £228.1 million for the 26 weeks ending 26 July, compared to the equivalent period a year prior.

This revenue uplift was primarily driven by "pricing actions taken in the first quarter," which initially led to a temporary dip in sales volumes before recovering later in the half-year.

AG Barr noted that strong demand for sports drinks, energy drinks, and water had underpinned this growth, even amidst a backdrop of "subdued" consumer confidence.

It also highlighted positive sales for the Boost energy drink brand it bought in 2022, which recorded double-digit growth.

AG Barr noted that strong demand for sports drinks, energy drinks, and water had underpinned this growth, even amidst a backdrop of ‘subdued’ consumer confidence ( PA Media )

The company also said it has seen growth in health-focused functional drinks across the UK, and aims to expand in this area following its deal to buy a majority stake in Innate-Essence Ltd, the parent firm of The Turmeric Co, in July.

AG Barr reported that pre-tax profits jumped by 41.4 per cent to £35.2 million for the past six months.

Mr Sutherland said: “I am pleased to report strong first half results that reflect continued delivery against our strategic priorities and positive momentum across the business.

“We are making good progress putting in place the building blocks of long-term growth.

“We are investing in our brands, operations and people to build a stronger, scalable, more profitable business.”

The company held firm on its financial targets for the current year.

Shares in the company were 1.3 per cent higher on Tuesday morning.