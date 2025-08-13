William Hill owner says UK football stakes slimmer since Euro 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The company behind William Hill and 888 has said less cash spent on bets this year and stricter gambling rules helped drag on its sales in the UK.

Evoke said its gaming division had strengthened but sports betting had “lagged” over the first half of 2025.

In the UK and Ireland, its biggest market, it made £588.4 million in revenues, 1.4% lower than the same period last year.

A decrease in sports revenues was partly driven by lower stakes – meaning the money punters place on a bet – than last year when the men’s football Euro 2024 tournament happened.

The company also said safer gambling measures, introduced last year to increase consumer protections, were partly behind the decline in online betting.

However, its overall sales, which includes its international operations, increased by 3% year-on-year to £887.8 million.

Evoke said this was driven by surging sales in Italy, Denmark and Romania.

Meanwhile, the company said it had rolled out 5,000 new gaming machines across its betting shops to help boost the retail division.

It also highlighted efforts to reduce costs across the business, including by using automation and artificial intelligence for elements like player safety and fraud detection.

It comes amid greater cost pressures including from national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage, which both increased in April, and tax changes in Romania.

Evoke reported a pre-tax loss of £64.7 million for the first half – narrower than the £143.2 million loss made last year.

On an adjusted basis, which strips out the impact of what it deems one-off costs, it returned to a profit of £5.4 million, from a £29.9 million loss the prior year.

Shares in the business jumped by about 6% on Wednesday morning.