Investors pin hopes on Burberry’s recovery amid China and US trade upheaval

Investors are hoping Burberry can restore confidence in its turnaround efforts, as the brand weathers major trade disruption in China and the US and an under-pressure luxury market.

The global fashion house, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, will unveil its full-year financial results on Wednesday.

It launched a £40 million cost-cutting programme in November after sinking into a loss.

Analysts think the company will report an operating loss of about £7 million for the year to March 2025 – but eke out a profit of £11 million on an adjusted basis.

It previously said its second-half results were likely to “broadly offset” adjusted losses over the first half.

Group revenues are forecast to total about £2.5 billion for the year, with retail sales dropping 12% compared with the previous year.

Burberry’s share price has dwindled in recent months, and it took a hit in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariff announcements in April.

Mr Trump placed steep tariff rates on Chinese exports, which China reciprocated by hiking levies on US exports, raising fears about how trade between the world’s two largest economies will be affected.

The British brand has significant exposure to shoppers in Asia, and has been growing its sales in the US amid the popularity of its staple styles including trench coats and scarves.

It had already been struggling against a slump in demand among shoppers in China, one of its biggest markets, which has been dragging heavily on sales.

Nevertheless, Burberry told investors at the beginning of the year it was moving with “urgency” to turn the business around and return to profit, and that there were early signs these efforts were paying off.

It also pointed to signs of recovery in Asia, although sales in the region still dropped by nearly a tenth over the third quarter.

The brand has launched new marketing campaigns over the past year, enlisting the likes of actors Olivia Colman and Barry Keoghan, helping drive demand for its bestselling outerwear products.

Investors will be hoping the brand can give an update on how the trade disruption and uncertainty are impacting exports and its supply chain, and whether it is hampering turnaround efforts.