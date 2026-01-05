Prax Lindsey oil refinery to stop standalone operations after Phillips 66 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phillips 66 has agreed to buy the collapsed Prax Lindsey oil refinery out of administration, but revealed plans to integrate the operations into a neighbouring site in north-east Lincolnshire.

The Insolvency Service said that around 250 staff employed at the refinery in North Killingholme will have their jobs guaranteed until the end of March.

Phillips 66 said it had decided to not restart standalone refinery operations at the Lindsey site because it was not “viable in current form”.

It will instead integrate key assets into the neighbouring Humber Refinery operations, which the company already owns.

Production at the Lindsey site was stopped after its owner, Prax Group, collapsed into insolvency in June.

Paul Fursey, Phillips 66 UK lead executive, said: “We recognise and deeply sympathise with how difficult the closure of the site has been for the workforce and the local community.

“This sale is the best way forward to secure jobs, bolster the local economy and encourage investment in the region.”

The company said the acquisition will enhance operations at the Humber Refinery and improve the supply of fuel to UK customers.

The Government’s official receiver took control of the Lindsey operation after the collapse of its owner and a bidding process was launched.

It is one of only five large oil refineries remaining in the UK after the recent closure of the Grangemouth plant in Scotland.

Some 125 jobs were cut at the site following the administration.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said Phillips 66 was the “most credible bidder” in the Government’s process to find a buyer.

“This agreement marks the next step in securing an industrial future for the Lindsey site and the workers, who were badly let down by their former owners,” he said.

“Phillips 66 is an experienced and credible operator, and today’s sale agreement allows them to quickly expand operations at its neighbouring refinery, with all remaining staff guaranteed employment until the end of March.

“This will expand the company’s ability to supply fuel to UK customers, boosting domestic energy security and securing jobs – including hundreds of new construction jobs over the next five years.”