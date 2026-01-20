Inflation expected to swing higher over more expensive plane tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK inflation could have ticked higher last month, as Christmas getaways helped fuel price rises at the end of the year, economists have said.

Some economists are expecting the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to have risen in December after falling sharply the previous month.

A consensus of economists have predicted that it will jump higher to 3.5% for last month, from 3.2% in November.

Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said they were forecasting a shallower rise in CPI to 3.3% in December.

A hike to tobacco duties, which was announced at the autumn budget in November, is set to have pushed up overall inflation during the month.

The price of plane tickets and hotels are also expected to have soared amid stronger demand for Christmas travel.

Analysts forecast that airfares could have jumped by about 30% between November and December.

But economists stressed that the choice of date for the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to collect the latest inflation data would be crucial, as prices would have differed throughout the month.

If it was collected later in the month, travel prices could have been much higher in line with the school holidays, pushing up the overall rate of inflation.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics, said he thought the slowdown in the rising cost of living was “temporarily halted” in December.

He said: “Some of November’s downward pressure came from volatile categories, including clothing, airfares, and accommodation services, and this is likely to have unwound in December, although the choice of date for collecting the data will likely have a crucial bearing on the outturn for airfares.”

He is predicting a much sharper increase of CPI inflation to 3.6% in December.

On the other hand, analysts for Barclays said they thought inflation would remain unchanged at 3.2% in December.

They forecast energy price inflation to have slowed, while food and drink price rises to have steadied at the end of the year.

But experts said they thought inflation was still heading downwards this year.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment for Interactive Investor, said that “longer term, the trajectory for inflation is still on the downside, heading back towards the 2% target later this year”.

“November’s budget from the Chancellor was largely viewed as disinflationary owing to its contractionary fiscal measures, including tax increases and spending cuts,” she said.

“Plus, there are growing signs of slack in the labour market, also easing inflationary pressures in the UK economy.”