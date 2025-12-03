Zara owner enjoys sales boost as shoppers tap into winter trends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Spanish owner of Zara and Pull & Bear has revealed a jump in recent sales as the high street giant shrugs off economic pressures and attracts shoppers with winter trends.

Inditex said sales in stores and online were 10.6% higher throughout November, compared with the same month last year.

The group, which is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and viewed by many investors as a bellwether of the high street, said its autumn and winter collections were popular with customers.

Sales totalled 9.8 billion euros (£8.6 billion) over its third quarter, between August and October, up by 8.4% on the same period last year, at constant currency rates.

Earnings before interest and tax surged by 11% year-on-year to 2.4 billion euros (£2.1 billion).

Inditex operated 5,527 stores at the end of October from its roster of brands which also includes Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment for Interactive Investor, said the retailer’s “autumn/winter collections appear to be hitting the spot with customers while the strength of the Spanish economy has also supported consumer demand”.

She added: “Despite the fiercely competitive fast fashion backdrop with cheap rivals like Shein, this year’s US tariff uncertainty, and a weaker consumer in many geographies, Inditex has managed to score for investors.”

Ms Scholar added the latest set of results highlight Inditex’s “longstanding strength at tapping into what fashion followers are looking for and speedily delivering new products to stores and online to keep pace with the latest trends”.

Inditex is on track to complete a 1.8 billion euro (£1.6 billion) two-year investment programme at the end of the 2025 financial year.

This has seen money plugged into its logistics systems and warehouse expansion.