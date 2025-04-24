Inchcape warns that car supply could be impacted by US tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Car distribution firm Inchcape has cautioned that supply from some manufacturers could be impacted by new US tariff plans as it revealed a slump in sales.

The London-listed company saw shares slip in early trading on Thursday as a result.

Duncan Tait, group chief executive of the company, stressed that demand is “not currently being impacted by the tariff situation” but said it does expect a potential impact to manufacturers, market competition and broader demand.

He added: “We are taking proactive steps to support our key stakeholders, including taking a conservative approach to managing inventory levels, ensuring we remain disciplined on costs, focusing on cash generation and maintaining our strong balance sheet.”

It comes after President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all cars imported to the US, including from the UK.

On Thursday, Inchcape reported that group revenues dropped by 5% to £2.1 billion over the three months to March 31, compared with a year earlier.

It said this was linked to weaker organic sales amid “mixed market momentum and tough comparators”.

Inchcape reported an improved performance in the Americas, while revenues were weaker in Europe and Africa.

Nevertheless, the business – which employs more than 17,000 people globally – maintained its trading guidance for the year and said it expects another year of growth.

Mr Tait said: “We achieved further operational and strategic progress during the first quarter, evidenced by market share gains in key markets and several contract wins, and the progression of our £250 million share buyback programme.

“As the leading global automotive distributor, Inchcape remains well positioned to support our key stakeholders in navigating the current market uncertainty, as our experienced leadership team has done during challenging market environments in previous years.”

Last year, Inchcape sold its UK car retail operations to US-based rival Group 1 Automotive for £346 million.

Shares in the company were down 4.8% on Thursday morning.