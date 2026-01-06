Humanoid robots to build cars for major manufacturer from 2028

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vehicle maker Hyundai says it plans to use humanoid robots to build cars from 2028.

The South Korean-based firm will join the likes of Tesla and BYD in using human-like robot forms to help production. The firm displayed a model named Atlas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and said it now plans to integrate the model across its global network.

Robotics manufacturing company Boston Dynamics built Atlas, while Hyundai own a majority stake in Boston Dynamics.

That firm has become renowned for another product named Spot, robot dog, which has a wide range of uses including operating in environments unsafe for humans, close up inspection and data capture.

Atlas, on the other hand, walks upright on two legs rather than four and is described as “the world's most dynamic humanoid robot”.

Among the features listed by Boston Dynamics are a four-hour battery which Atlas can replace itself before it runs out, the ability to learn new tasks and is “made to operate at the same workstations using the same equipment your staff does”.

open image in gallery Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The company also say that Atlas already took its “first steps into a customer facility with Hyundai for field testing on real-world sequencing tasks” to evaluate how useful it would be in a full production role.

Hyundai have said the robots will help to ease physical loads on human staff and take on any potentially dangerous tasks to improve safety.

The announcement comes after Hyundai announced more than $20bn (£15.5bn) would be invested in the US over the coming years, as they look to expand car production in the country and provide further investment in both AI and autonomous driving technology.

In the US, the likes of Google’s parent company Alphabet, with its Waymo division, and EV-maker Tesla have both invested heavily in autonomous driving operations. Tesla has also created its own humanoid robot, named Optimus, though it continues to face challenges in building and operating it to the required level. Selling one million robots is part of Elon Musk’s new salary scheme which could net him up to $1tn across the decade.

For Hyundai, while vice chair Jaehoon Chang acknowledged that concerns remain over people losing jobs to robots, the age of integration in the workforce will begin around two years from now.

No details over how many robots will initially be deployed were given.