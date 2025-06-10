Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boss of company that owns strike-hit Hull Trains to step down

Martijn Gilbert will step away from his position with immediate effect.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 10 June 2025 16:14 EDT
Members of Aslef have staged a series of strikes for months (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Members of Aslef have staged a series of strikes for months (Lynne Cameron/PA) (PA Archive)

The managing director of the company that owns strike-hit Hull Trains is to step down, it was revealed tonight.

Martijn Gilbert will step away from his position with immediate effect.

Members of Aslef have staged a series of strikes for months over the sacking of a colleague for a safety issue.

Steve Montgomery, First Rail managing director, said: “After nearly three years as the managing director of our open access rail businesses, Tram Operations Limited and London Cableway, Martijn Gilbert has decided to pursue another leadership opportunity and will step away from his position with immediate effect.

“Martijn has led the team successfully in this period, achieving significant results and we wish Martijn well for the future.

“Stuart Jones, commercial director open access, will take on the remit of managing director of our open access businesses.

“Stuart has been instrumental in driving our open access strategy forward and will now focus on achieving that growth whilst driving performance excellence.

“Fran Barrett, business assurance director First Rail, will additionally take on the leadership of Tram Operations Limited and London Cableway on an interim basis.”

Aslef has been critical of Mr Gilbert’s role in the dispute.

The union says the driver was unfairly sacked for raising a safety issue, which the company denies.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in