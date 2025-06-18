Minister says she will ‘sort out’ HS2 and confirms opening will be delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has pledged to “sort out” the “appalling mess” of HS2 and confirmed the railway’s opening will be further delayed.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the Commons there is “no route” to meet the target date of having HS2 services running by 2033.

The project has suffered repeated delays and soaring costs despite being scaled back.

Ms Alexander said: “It’s an appalling mess, but it’s one we will sort out.

“We need to set targets which we can confidently deliver, that the public can trust, and that will take time.

“But rest assured, where there are inefficiencies, we will root them out.”

The Cabinet minister said an interim report by Mark Wild, the chief executive of HS2 Ltd, who was appointed late last year, “lays bare the shocking mismanagement of the project under previous governments”.

She added: “He stated, in no uncertain terms, the overall project with respect of cost, schedule and scope is unsustainable.

“Based on his advice, I see no route by which trains can be running by 2033 as planned.

“He reveals costs will continue to increase if not taken in hand, further outstripping the budget set by the previous government.

“And he cannot be certain that all cost pressures have yet been identified.”

Ms Alexander said she is “drawing a line in the sand, calling time on years of mismanagement, flawed reporting and ineffective oversight”.

The Transport Secretary claimed the word “affordable” was “clearly not part of the HS2 lexicon”.

She went on: “This Government will get the job done between Birmingham and London.

“We won’t reinstate cancelled sections we can’t afford, but we will do the hard but necessary work to rebuild public trust.”

HS2 was originally due to run between London and Birmingham, then on to Manchester and Leeds, but the project was severely curtailed by the Conservatives in power because of spiralling costs.

The first phase was initially planned to open by the end of 2026, but this was pushed back to between 2029 and 2033.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5 billion (at 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, including the now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham.

In June last year, HS2 Ltd assessed the cost for the line between London and Birmingham would be up to £66 billion.

Ms Alexander said the Government has accepted all the recommendations of a review into the governance and accountability of HS2 Ltd, led by senior infrastructure delivery adviser James Stewart.

She told the Commons: “Quite simply, there have been too many dark corners for failure to hide in.

“The ministerial taskforce set up to provide oversight of HS2 had inconsistent attendance from key ministers, including the then-transport secretary and the then-chief secretary to the Treasury.

“The Government has re-established the taskforce with full senior attendance, as per the review’s recommendations – and new performance programme and shareholder boards will offer much-needed oversight and accountability.”

Ms Alexander also confirmed the appointment of Mike Brown as chairman of HS2 Ltd.

Mr Brown is a former commissioner for Transport for London, who helped to oversee the delivery of Crossrail, the transport project which became London’s Elizabeth line.