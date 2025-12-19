Hovis takeover bid investigated by competition watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s competition watchdog has formally launched an investigation into Associated British Foods’ (ABF) proposed takeover of the historic Hovis brand.

This move comes after ABF struck a deal in August to acquire the 135-year-old bakery from its US private equity owner, Endless.

The acquisition would see Hovis merge with ABF’s existing Allied Bakeries business, which is responsible for producing popular brands such as Kingsmill and Allinson’s bread.

This consolidation is expected to create a significant new player within the baking sector, poised to compete directly with established names like Warburton’s and various supermarket own-label products.

Anticipation for a regulatory review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had been high.

The watchdog’s formal phase one investigation, initiated on Friday, follows a September request for comments from parties linked to the deal regarding its potential impact on market competition.

open image in gallery ABF aims to buy Hovis and combine it with its bakery business ( Premier Foods/PA )

The watchdog said it will confirm whether the merger needs a more thorough phase two probe by February 19.

An ABF spokeswoman said: “This formal step is an important milestone and follows ABF working constructively with the CMA to outline the challenges and changes taking place in the UK’s bakery sector.

“ABF will continue to work closely with the CMA to ensure this case is run as efficiently as possible and to demonstrate why this transaction will help to create a more sustainable competitor that is better able to invest, innovate and deliver for customers.”

The Hovis deal comes after ABF launched a strategic review of the Allied Bakeries business, which has been loss-making in recent years because of cost pressures and changing consumer demand.

It said the merger would combine “the production and distribution activities” of the businesses and lead to “significant costs synergies and efficiencies”.