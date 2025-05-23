Household energy bills to fall by 7% from July, Ofgem says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Household energy bills will fall by 7% from July, Ofgem has confirmed.

The typical bill will drop by £129 to £1,720 per year when the regulator’s new price cap – which sets the limit on how much firms can charge customers per unit of energy – comes into force.

This is £660 (28%) lower than at the height of the energy crisis at the start of 2023 when the government implemented the energy price guarantee.

However, prices remain elevated with the upcoming level £152 (10%) higher than the same period last year.

Tim Jarvis, director general of markets at Ofgem, said: “A fall in the price cap will be welcome news for consumers, and reflects a reduction in the international price of wholesale gas. However, we’re acutely aware that prices remain high, and some continue to struggle with the cost of energy.

“The first thing I want to remind people is that you don’t have to pay the price cap – there are better deals out there so it’s important to shop around, and talk to your existing supplier about the best deal they can offer you. And changing your payment method to direct debit or smart pay as you go can save you up to £136.

“In the longer term, we need an energy system where prices are insulated from the volatile international gas market, and which ensures more stable prices and energy security. And we’re working closely with government to get the investment we need to reach our clean power and net zero targets as quickly as possible.

“We’re also doing everything we can to support consumers today and pushing ahead with more changes to help consumers. This includes working on ways to support those trapped in energy debt and bringing in reforms to standing charge tariffs for this winter.”

The price cap does not limit total bills because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

However, news of a fall in energy costs will come as a relief for households, who suffered through an “awful April” of bill rises, including Ofgem’s last 6.4% price cap increase.

Under-pressure households have also been hit with the biggest increase to water bills since at least February 1988, alongside steep rises across bills for council tax, mobile and broadband tariffs, as well as road tax.

Bill increases have led to Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation jumping to 3.5% in April, up from 2.6% in March and the highest since January 2024.

Citizens Advice chief executive Clare Moriarty said: “This drop in energy prices will ease the burden of high bills for some households. But the Government must not lose perspective: bills will still be 52% higher than before the energy crisis and nearly seven million people live in households that have fallen behind on bills.

“Today’s announcement will be cold comfort to the millions paying off a mountain of debt on top of their monthly costs.

“The Government has said it hopes to provide more support to pensioners this winter but we know that people with children are often struggling most of all with energy. It must provide more targeted energy bill support to those hardest hit, and upgrade five million homes with money-saving energy efficiency measures.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “The Government’s reverse ferret on Winter Fuel Payments are a clear sign that ministers know that people are struggling with energy bills – but sticking-plaster solutions and U-turns won’t help people in the long-term.

“While bills may fall slightly in July, they’re still significantly higher than before the energy crisis and remain tied to the unpredictable cost of fossil fuels. Without urgent reform and real investment, millions will continue to face unaffordable bills and cold homes.”

Which? urged households still on a price cap-linked standard tariff to consider moving to a fixed deal.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? home products and services editor, said: “As a rule of thumb, we’d recommend looking for deals cheaper than the price cap, not longer than 12 months and without significant exit fees.

“If you are on a fixed deal which will be more expensive than the July price cap then it’s worth checking your exit fees and considering switching if you are on a deal with no charges to leave early.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch, said: “A 7% fall in the price cap from July will reduce the average annual bill by £129 for the millions of customers still sitting on a standard tariff – a welcome break in the clouds in time for summer.

“But the savings from fixed deals are far bigger than this drop. The cheapest fixed deal could save the average household £203 a year compared with the July price cap.

“Millions of homes are already paying cheaper rates than the new July cap, after switching to a fixed deal.

“There are plenty of fixed deals still available that beat both the current and July energy rates. So for households still sitting on a standard tariff linked to the price cap, now is a great moment to lock in fixed savings before the winter gloom returns.”