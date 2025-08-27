Frasers moves into mini-golf and trampolining with We Do Play investment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is expanding into trampoline parks and mini golf after snapping up a stake in leisure group We Do Play.

Frasers, which runs Sports Direct and House of Fraser, said it will be the company’s first move into the UK leisure market.

The company has acquired an undisclosed minor investment in the business, which runs brands including Flip Out trampolining venues and Activate interactive and live gaming venues.

Frasers said it plans to launch more than 40 Activate sites across the UK in the coming years after successful openings in London and Newcastle.

We Do Play also runs the Putt Putt Social and Rumble Rooms brands.

It comes amid a period of rapid growth for UK leisure operators, with consumers spending more money at experience-based venues.

Rival operators including Flight Club-owner Red Engine and Puttshack have also received significant investments in recent years in a bid to drive growth.

Frasers Group’s chief acquisition officer, James France, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify and create more dynamic consumer and leisure experiences.

“We Do Play’s innovative brands align perfectly with our vision for a modern, experience-led consumer ecosystem.

“Together, we look forward to bringing these brands to more communities nationwide.”

Rich Beese, chief executive of We Do Play, said: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Frasers Group as we enter this next phase of growth.

“Our mission has always been to create memorable, energy-filled experiences that bring people together – and with Frasers’ backing, we’re now able to scale that vision faster and further.

“This partnership gives us the platform to innovate, expand our footprint, and elevate leisure across the UK and beyond.”