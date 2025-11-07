Rolls-Royce to give trading snapshot amid year of dramatic share gains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rolls-Royce will report back on the latest steps in its impressive turnaround on Thursday as a boom in defence spending has helped propel the stock to record highs in 2025.

The group hiked its earnings outlook in July after seeing strong demand for engines offset supply chain challenges and tariff woes.

Half-year underlying operating profits jumped by 50% to £1.7 billion for the first half of 2025, helping it raise its full-year forecast to between £3.1 billion and £3.2 billion.

It marked a significant upgrade after previously pointing towards profits between £2.7 billion and £2.9 billion.

Rolls, which makes engines used in large Boeing and Airbus planes, said it was supported by a strong performance in its large engines business, as well as margin improvements on contracts.

Its performance is set against a backdrop of higher global defence spending because of the uncertain geopolitical environment, as well as a revival in international travel since the pandemic.

While its second-half profit performance is not expected to be quite as strong as the first, Thursday’s update is likely to show continued success in the long-term transformation plan first laid out by the company in 2023.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said Rolls-Royce has been a “standout stock market winner, rallying around 100% so far this year”.

She said: “Despite supply chain and Trump tariffs headwinds facing the sector, Rolls-Royce shares continue to fly.

“Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who took to the helm in January 2023, has spearheaded nothing short of a miraculous recovery at the previously unloved company.

“The former longstanding BP executive has defied the odds, bringing about this remarkable corporate transformation, by cutting unnecessary costs, investing heavily in improving engines and embracing a digital transformation.”

Alongside the financials, focus will rest on plans for the firm’s small modular reactor business after speculation over the summer that Rolls was planning to spin off the division, which it quickly denied.

Rolls said instead there had been talks with investment banks about future funding plans for that part of the business, which is set to be profitable by 2030 and start generating revenues by the end of 2025.

Michael Hewson at MCH Market Insights said a stock market spin-off of SMR would “be a strange decision to make unless Rolls-Royce were able to retain a good chunk of the business”.

He said Rolls now had an enviable free cash flow, having once been labelled by boss Mr Erginbilgic as a “burning platform” when he first took on the job.

“He’s not only lit a fire under it, he’s also turbocharged the business into a cash machine,” said Mr Hewson.