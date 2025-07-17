Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
World’s largest crane ‘Big Carl’ lifts reactor dome into place at Hinkley Point C

Big Carl lifted the 14-metre tall steel construction onto Hinkley Point C’s second reactor building.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 17 July 2025 08:09 EDT
Engineering teams use the world’s largest crane – Big Carl – to lift a 245-tonne steel dome onto Hinkley Point C’s second reactor building, at the nuclear power station construction site in Bridgwater, Somerset. The dome closes the building allowing the installation of the nuclear reactor and equipment. Picture date: Thursday July 17, 2025.
Engineering teams use the world’s largest crane – Big Carl – to lift a 245-tonne steel dome onto Hinkley Point C’s second reactor building, at the nuclear power station construction site in Bridgwater, Somerset. The dome closes the building allowing the installation of the nuclear reactor and equipment. Picture date: Thursday July 17, 2025. (PA Wire)

The world’s largest crane has lifted a 245-tonne dome into place on top of the first nuclear power station to be built in the UK for 30 years.

The crane, nicknamed Big Carl, lifted the 14-metre tall steel construction onto Hinkley Point C’s second reactor building.

The placement of the dome allows the fit-out of the 44-metre-high second reactor to accelerate.

The twin nuclear reactors at the site in Somerset will provide reliable zero-carbon electricity for more than six million homes, boosting Britain’s energy security for decades to come.

The Government has recently committed to building the Sizewell C plant in Suffolk and the development of new small modular reactors (SMRs).

Stuart Crooks, chief executive officer of Hinkley Point C, said: “Restarting the industry has been hard, but the second of our two identical units shows the big benefits of repeating an identical design.

“Build and repeat is the best way to build new nuclear with time savings already at 20% to 30%.

“All our experience and innovation will benefit Sizewell C from the start.”

Energy minister Michael Shanks added: “Hinkley Point C will deliver the next generation of clean, homegrown nuclear power, creating high quality jobs and growth in Somerset and across its supply chains.”

