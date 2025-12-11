Coca-Cola names new CEO as drinks giant faces fresh challenges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola announced on Wednesday that its chief operating officer is set to become the company's next chief executive in the first quarter of 2026.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant confirmed its board has elected Henrique Braun as CEO, effective from 31 March. Current chairman and CEO, James Quincey, will transition into the role of executive chairman.

Mr Braun, 57, boasts a three-decade career with Coca-Cola. Before assuming the COO position earlier this year, he spearheaded operations across Brazil, Latin America, Greater China, and South Korea. His extensive experience spans supply chain management, new business development, marketing, innovation, general management, and bottling operations.

Braun was born in California and raised in Brazil. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University Federal of Rio de Janeiro, a master of science degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Georgia State University.

David Weinberg, Coca-Cola’s lead independent director, called Quincey, 60, a “transformative leader” who will continue to remain active in the business.

During Quincey's nine years as CEO, Coke added more than 10 additional billion-dollar brands, including BodyArmor and Fairlife. He also brought Coke into the alcoholic drink market with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which went on sale in 2021.

In 2020, Quincey led a restructuring that reduced Coke's brands by half and laid off thousands of employees. Quincey said Coke wanted to streamline its structure and focus its investments on fast-growing products like its Simply and Minute Maid juices.

open image in gallery Coca Cola CEO James Quincey speaks during the Global Citizen festival, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File) ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

But as Quincey steps down as CEO, Coke is facing numerous challenges, including tepid demand for its products in the U.S. and Europe and increasing customer scrutiny of its ingredients. This summer, after a nudge from President Donald Trump, Coke said it would release a version of its trademark Cola with cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

Weinberg said the board is confident that Braun will build on the company's strengths and seek out growth opportunities globally.

Coke shares were flat in after-market trading.