Harvey Nichols could scrap its luxury hampers in bid to cut costs
The department store business is undergoing a three-year turnaround programme under recently-appointed boss Julia Goddard
Harvey Nichols could scrap its luxury hampers and own-brand food as part of a major restructuring plan to save money.
Around 70 roles, representing 5 per cent of the luxury retailer's 1,400-strong workforce, are at risk as the company launches a three-year turnaround programme.
The overhaul, led by CEO Julia Goddard, aims to restore profitability by focusing on core offerings.
The department store is considering significant changes to its business model, including potentially discontinuing its own-brand food products, hampers, and corporate food services.
Its online food marketplace is also under review. These potential cuts are part of a broader strategy to sharpen the company's focus on fashion, beauty, and hospitality.
Goddard, who took the helm last year, is spearheading the effort to improve the retailer's financial performance. The company has initiated consultations with staff regarding the proposed restructuring.
Harvey Nichols said it has secured a raft of new fashion brands and is pushing forward with a major refurbishment of its Knightsbridge store to attract more customers.
A company spokeswoman said: “Harvey Nichols is undergoing a significant transformation to re-establish the brand as a British icon and flagship destination.
“As part of this transformation, we have already secured 75 new fashion brands for 2025.
“In line with this strategy and the focus on our core fashion and beauty edit, we are putting forward proposals regarding the non-core areas of our business and the restructuring of some of our teams.
“We are committed to supporting all affected employees through this transition and ensuring the long-term success of our business.”
