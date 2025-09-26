Harrods customers’ details taken in data breach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrods has warned some customers that their personal data may have been taken in an IT systems breach.

The luxury Knightsbridge department store said information, such as names and contact details, of its e-commerce customers was taken after one of its third-party provider systems was compromised.

In a statement, Harrods said: “We have been notified by one of our third-party providers that some Harrods e-commerce customers’ personal data has been taken from one of their systems.

“We have informed affected customers that the impacted personal data is limited to basic personal identifiers including name and contact details but does not include account passwords or payment details.

“The third party has confirmed this is an isolated incident which has been contained, and we are working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions are being taken. We have notified all relevant authorities.”

In May, Harrods restricted internet access across its sites as a precautionary measure after an attempt to gain unauthorised access to its systems.

The spokesman added: “No Harrods system has been compromised and it is important to note that the data was taken from a third-party provider and is unconnected to attempts to gain unauthorised access to some Harrods systems earlier this year.”

In July, four people, including two men aged 19, a 17 year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman who were arrested for their suspected involvement in damaging cyber attacks against Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods, were bailed pending further inquiries.

They were arrested on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, offences linked to the Computer Misuse Act, and participating in the activities of an organised crime group, according to the National Crime Agency.