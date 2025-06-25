Halfords profits beat expectations after cost savings and price rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halfords has revealed stronger-than-expected profits for the past year, supported cost savings and pricing measures.

The motoring and cycling retailer said it saw underlying pre-tax profits rise by 6.4% to £38.4 million for the year to March 28. It had previously pointed to profits between £32 million and £37 million.

Recently-appointed boss Henry Birch said it reflected a “strong” performance from the business and made progress with its growth strategy.

It came as the company sought to reduce costs in order to cushion the impact of inflation.

Halfords told shareholders that it saw around £33 million of cost inflation over the year, partly driven by the increase in the minimum wage.

It said it had offset this through cost savings worth around £35 million.

The group said it improved its profitability over the year through improving its buying operations and higher pricing.

It added that it expects to offset further cost inflation, partly linked to April increases in National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage, through “a combination of pricing, buying and cost opportunities”.

Meanwhile, total revenues rose 0.1% to £1.72 billion for the year, with like-for-like growth of 2.5%.

The firm’s autocentres business saw like-for-like growth of 3.7%, while retail sales were up 2.1%.

The retailer also said that “warm spring weather and a late Easter” helped it keep momentum into the start of the new financial year, with its cycling business performing “very strongly”.

Henry Birch, chief executive of Halfords, said: “I am very pleased to be announcing a positive set of results for Halfords.

“The business has delivered a strong financial performance, made good strategic progress and has a clear plan in place to tackle external inflationary forces.

“It is an exciting time to be joining and I see significant potential to optimise and grow this fantastic business.”