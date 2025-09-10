Gym Group plans 16 more openings amid strong Gen Z demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Gym Group is on track to open up to 16 new gyms this year, with bosses anticipating trading will reach the top end of industry targets. Shares in the low-cost fitness firm surged on Wednesday, hitting their highest level since July.

The company reported that strong demand from health-conscious Gen Z customers has driven increased membership and revenues.

For the six months to June 30, revenues grew by 8% to £121 million compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, membership was up 5% at the end of the period compared with a year earlier, as it was also boosted by more regular trips to the gym by its customers.

Will Orr, chief executive of the firm, said around 40% of the group’s members are Gen Z, highlighting their interest in the group’s value focused offer.

“We are a broad church with 950,000 members, but many of those are Gen Z,” he said

“We have been focusing on being successful with a no frills proposition, being the Premier Inn of gyms, and I think that does resonate with the younger customers.”

open image in gallery The Gym Group has said it will open up to 16 gyms this year amid stronger trading (The Gym Group/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Gym Group has said it has benefited from strong trading at its new stores as it pushes forward with further site openings.

Bosses said it is on track with targets to open between 14 and 16 sites in 2025 and expects to accelerate this to around 20 next year.

The group has previously said it plans to open around 50 sites over the next three years.

Shares in the company were 9% higher at 148.9p.