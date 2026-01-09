Greggs increases sausage roll price as cost of living bites again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs has increased the price of a sausage roll by 5p, to £1.35, amid rising business costs and a challenging market.

Latte coffees have also increased by 10p, to £2.25, following a jump in prices of other baked goods and breakfast deals at Britain’s biggest fast food chain in October.

Shares in the bakery chain, which has about 2,740 shops, fell by approximately 8 per cent on Thursday.

The company said that dwindling consumer confidence is having an impact on the sector and guided to flat profit this year.

open image in gallery Greggs and KFC teamed up to create a sausage roll drenched in gravy in August 2025 ( Greggs/KFC )

Chief executive Roisin Currie said: “We made good progress in 2025, in a challenging year where subdued consumer confidence impacted the food-to-go market.

“Against this backdrop, I’m pleased that Greggs outperformed the wider market and increased its market share of visits.”

The chain was focused on providing value-for-money for those “managing their budgets carefully,” she added.

Greggs reportedly performed better than competitors over Christmas, with total sales increasing by more than 7 per cent over the three months up to 27 December, despite the tough market.

However, like-for-like sales for the full year increased by a mere 2.4 per cent – less than half the growth seen in 2024.

Ms Currie said: “The mood music last year wasn’t a positive one so I think that played into the consumer feeling under pressure. That’s why we’re being cautious about 2026.”

The slowdown at Greggs has led some analysts to say that Britain may have hit “peak Greggs” after previous rapid expansion.

The chain has reportedly been taking action to help mitigate rising business expenses, including higher wages and taxes, and investments into its supply chain.

open image in gallery Greggs said there is “no doubt” appetite-suppressing medication is impacting the business ( PA )

Currie said there is “no doubt” appetite-suppressing medication is having an impact on the business as it introduces healthier menu options.

She added: “What we’ve been seeing is people are looking for smaller portions, people are looking for information on areas such as protein and fibre, and therefore we’re making sure that in the breadth of our range we can offer those choices to customers.”

Greggs has sold half a million egg pots since adding them to its range in the autumn and the chain launched an overnight oats product with seeds and dried fruit this week.

It is important for the company, Currie said in July 2024, “to make sure that we’ve got some of the snack products that customers are looking for if they are on any of the GLP-1 drugs.”