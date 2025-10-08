Shops to require licence to sell vapes under proposed crackdown on rogue traders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shops will need a licence to sell vapes as part of a crackdown on rogue traders to protect children, the Government has announced.

For the first time, shops would need a licence to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products to “root out” rogue operators, give enforcement officers stronger powers to shut them down and protect legitimate retailers.

Currently, any business can sell tobacco or vapes without a licence, which has allowed rogue traders to sell illicit products on the high street, often targeting children with cheap, colourful vapes sold alongside sweets and toys.

The proposal is part of a call for evidence to develop regulations for the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to protect children and young people from addiction.

The Government is also seeking views from experts on the flavours, nicotine strength, and appearance of vapes as part of a series of measures to tackle youth vaping.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We aim to close a major gap in the law – making it necessary for shops to hold a licence to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products.

“Our new proposals will better protect children by rooting out the rogue retailers blighting our high streets and help adults know which shops are selling legitimate products.

“We want expert views on how we can develop the strongest possible regulations to protect our children as part of our Plan for Change, while ensuring adult smokers can still use vapes to quit smoking.”

Under the plans, only “responsible” businesses will be allowed to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products, with those caught breaking the rules facing unlimited fines or on-the-spot penalties of £2,500.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently progressing through parliament, will also ban the advertising and sponsorship of vaping and nicotine products, and provide powers for regulating flavours, packaging, and how and where vapes and nicotine products are displayed in shops.

A separate consultation on introducing smoke-free and vape-free places, restrictions on vape packaging and changing how and where they are displayed in shops, will follow next year.

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is a world leading piece of legislation with the potential to dramatically change how tobacco and vapes are sold – bringing in a smoke-free generation, taking us closer to smoke-free country and protecting children from vaping.

“Ensuring the regulations are shaped by the best available evidence is vital to ensure the bill has its intended impact.”

The Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) said it welcomed the call for evidence.

IBVTA chief executive Gillian Golden said: “Policies designed to regulate vaping must be based on evidence rather than public opinion, which has too often been manufactured by media and political hysteria.

“We therefore welcome this call for evidence published today. Vaping remains the UK’s most successful and most popular way for adults to smoke to quit.

“This public health opportunity must be protected, while tackling the illicit trade and illegal underage sales.”

Wendy Taylor, chairwoman of the Local Government Association’s (LGA) health and well-being committee, said: “Councils have long supported the introduction of a comprehensive licensing regime for all tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes.

“A well-designed licensing system would give councils the tools they need to better regulate sales, protect young people, and support enforcement, without placing unnecessary burdens on responsible retailers.

“The LGA is currently working closely with key partners to fully understand the implications of a national licensing scheme and ensure it is designed to be practical, enforceable, and aligned with local priorities. Above all, it must be properly funded.”