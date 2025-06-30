Fears mount over UK fuel supplies after Lindsey oil refinery owner collapses
Unite has called on the Government for urgent intervention as it raised concerns that the failure of the firm could impact UK oil supplies.
The group behind one of Britain’s largest oil refineries has collapsed into administration, sparking fears over oil supplies and jobs.
State Oil – the parent company of Prax Group, which owns the Lindsey refinery in north Lincolnshire – appointed administrators on Monday.
More than 180 staff are employed by State Oil, while it is thought that around another 440 work at the Lindsey refinery.
Trade union Unite called on the Government for urgent intervention as it raised concerns that the failure of the firm could impact UK oil supplies, leaving the UK on a “cliff edge”.
The Lindsey site is one of only five large oil refineries remaining in the UK after the recent closure of the Grangemouth plant in Scotland.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Lindsey oil refinery is strategically important and the Government must intervene immediately to protect workers and fuel supplies.
“Unite has constantly warned the Government that its policies have placed the oil and gas industry on a cliff edge.
“It has failed to act and instead put its fingers in its ears.
“The Government needs a short-term strategy to keep Lindsey operating and a sustainable long-term plan to fully protect all oil and gas workers.”