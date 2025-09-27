Government to guarantee £1.5bn loan to JLR after cyber shutdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will underwrite a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as it continues to face a shutdown following a mass cyber attack.

The British carmaker has been forced to suspend production at its UK factories for several weeks after being targeted by hackers.

The shutdown is expected to last until October 1 at the earliest, leaving the company’s suppliers in limbo.

The loan, from a commercial bank, is expected to give those suppliers some certainty amid the continued shutdown.

The Government will give its backing to the loan through the Export Development Guarantee (EDG), a financial support mechanism aimed at helping UK companies who sell their goods overseas.

It will be paid back over five years, and will help to bolster JLR’s cash reserves as it pays back companies in its supply chain, who have been majorly impacted by the shutdown.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “This cyber attack was not only an assault on an iconic British brand, but on our world-leading automotive sector and the men and women whose livelihoods depend on it.

“Following our decisive action, this loan guarantee will help support the supply chain and protect skilled jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside and throughout the UK.

“We’re backing our automotive sector for the long term through our modern industrial strategy and the landmark trade deals we’ve signed to boost exports, as part of our Plan for Change.”

The UK’s largest carmaker, JLR was hit by a cyber attack on August 31.

Unions and politicians have warned since that small suppliers producing parts for the car giant could collapse without urgent financial support.

Mr Kyle this week met workers and bosses at Webasto, which makes sunroofs for JLR.

The brand has the largest supply chain in the UK automotive sector, which employs around 120,000 people and is largely made up of small and medium-sized businesses.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Jaguar Land Rover is an iconic British company which employs tens of thousands of people – a jewel in the crown of our economy.

“Today we are protecting thousands of those jobs with up to £1.5 billion in additional private finance, helping them support their supply chain and protect a vital part of the British car industry.”

In the aftermath of the attack, ministers have been in contact daily with JLR and cyber experts, as the company attempts to restart production.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: “It is welcome to see that the Jaguar Land Rover supply chain – an important capability in our country that creates and supports thousands of automotive jobs – is finally being supported by the Government with loan guarantees in precisely the way we suggested.

“Ministers have got to the right place but took too long to get there. Labour must also pick up our suggestion of a cyber reinsurance scheme to protect British businesses from state-backed actors in an increasingly dangerous world.

“Britain’s firms and manufacturers deserve a government that is not distracted by scandals and infighting and that understands business.”

Liberal Democrat business spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “The Government and JLR must urgently clarify whether this emergency loan is going to be enough to properly protect tens of thousands of jobs and companies in the supply chain.

“This move is of course welcome – and hopefully not too late – but the Government has been too slow to act.

“The Government must be prepared to provide further support, including a furlough scheme for affected workers, if needed.

“We must also see a plan for ensuring cyber security standards are improved so that situations like this aren’t repeated. Liberal Democrats will continue to hold the Government’s feet to the fire so our car industry is protected.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham meanwhile said the loan was “an important first step and demonstrates that the Government has listened to the concerns raised in meetings with Unite over recent days”.

She added: “This is exactly what the Government should be doing, taking action to protect jobs.

“The money provided must now be used to ensure job guarantees and to also protect skills and pay in JLR and its supply chain.”