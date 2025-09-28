Tradespeople struggling with growing costs and bureaucracy, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electricians, plumbers, painters and decorators and other tradespeople are struggling to expand their businesses because of growing costs, the burden of bureaucracy and major hiring pressures, a new study suggests.

A survey of 850 people working in the trade industry across the UK by Checkatrade showed they were eager to contribute to the Government’s growth agenda, but key challenges were preventing them from doing so.

Four out of five respondents said rising costs of materials and tools, coupled with increasingly high levels of tool theft, were preventing them to grow their business.

A similar number blamed rising taxes, such as the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions.

Jambu Palaniappan, chief executive of Checkatrade, said: “The UK is a nation dependent on the trade industry — from carpenters to electricians, decorators to roofers.

“The 900,000 people behind it couldn’t be more important for propelling our economy, and our research shows how eager they are to contribute to the Government’s growth agenda.

“While there is an abundance of optimism and significant opportunities for growth, challenges remain.

“Government needs to work with industry to close skills gaps, ensure apprenticeships work for small businesses, and do everything they can to reduce the burdens, the costs, and the taxes that can stifle tradespeople’s growth.”